Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed the most recent trading day at $8.66, moving +2.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.05% outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.72 million, down 5.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $146.75 million, indicating changes of -73.53% and -12.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.55 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

