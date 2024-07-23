Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed the latest trading day at $9.62, indicating a -0.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 288.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.03 million, indicating a 44.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $166.36 million, indicating changes of +306.25% and +50.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.49, so one might conclude that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SHIP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.