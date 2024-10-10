Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) standing at $10.71, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 492.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.09 million, showing a 68.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $163.29 million, signifying shifts of +271.88% and +48.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.55.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.