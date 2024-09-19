Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.55, indicating a 492.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.09 million, indicating a 68.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $163.29 million, which would represent changes of +271.88% and +48.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.09 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 134, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.