Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Seanergy Maritime Holdings filed its Annual Report for 2024 with the SEC, available on its website.

Quiver AI Summary

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is accessible on Seanergy's website under the "Investor Relations" section. Seanergy is a leading Capesize shipping company, operating a fleet of 21 vessels, including Newcastlemax and Capesize ships, with an average age of approximately 13.8 years and a total cargo capacity of about 3.8 million dwt. The company's common shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SHIP." The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding potential future developments, emphasizing the uncertainties and risks associated with these projections.

Potential Positives

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and providing transparency to investors.

The filing of the Annual Report can enhance investor confidence and provide valuable financial information regarding the company's performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Seanergy operates a modern fleet of 21 vessels, positioning the company as a key player in the marine dry bulk transportation sector, which may attract further investment and opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant uncertainties regarding the Company's future performance, particularly relating to liquidity and the ability to service debt, which may raise concerns among investors about financial stability.

The average age of the Company’s fleet is approximately 13.8 years, which may indicate potential higher maintenance costs and reduced operational efficiency compared to newer vessels.

Forward-looking statements include various risks and market uncertainties that could impact the Company's performance, reflecting a high level of caution and potential volatility in the shipping sector.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.?

Seanergy announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I find Seanergy's Annual Report?

The Annual Report can be accessed on Seanergy's website in the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Reports.”

What type of shipping service does Seanergy provide?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. provides marine dry bulk transportation services through its fleet of Capesize vessels.

How many vessels are in Seanergy's operating fleet?

Seanergy's operating fleet consists of 21 vessels, including 2 Newcastlemax and 19 Capesize vessels.

On which stock exchange does Seanergy's common shares trade?

Seanergy's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP.”

Full Release



GLYFADA, Greece, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report may also be accessed through Seanergy’s website,



www.seanergymaritime.com



, at the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Reports”.







About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.







Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a prominent pure-play Capesize shipping company publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 21 vessels (2 Newcastlemax and 19 Capesize) with an average age of approximately 13.8 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,803,918 dwt.





The Company is incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.





Please visit our Company website at:



www.seanergymaritime.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including with respect to the declaration of dividends, market trends and shareholder returns. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, impacts of litigation, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from trade disputes or war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Israel and Hamas or Iran and between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of pandemics (including COVID-19), including their effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For further information please contact



:





Seanergy Investor Relations





Tel: +30 213 0181 522





E-mail:



ir@seanergy.gr







Capital Link, Inc.





Paul Lampoutis





230 Park Avenue Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel: (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



seanergy@capitallink.com





