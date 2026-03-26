Seanergy Maritime Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SHIP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (Symbol: SHIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of SHIP's recent stock price of $12.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when SHIP shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHIP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHIP's low point in its 52 week range is $4.78 per share, with $14.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.82.

In Thursday trading, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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