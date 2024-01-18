Sean Suen throws focus on silhouettes with Paris Fashion Week show

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese designer Sean Suen emphasized silhouettes for his fall winter menswear show on Thursday, piling layers of finely tailored coats in autumn hues on runway models.

Remembering China in the early 1990s, when the country was discovering fashion from the West, he recalled how people embraced newness and enjoyed mixing and matching new styles.

The collection included suit coats with extra buttons allowing them to be rearranged with new folds and asymmetry.

"I think the suit is very important-- but I always wanted to give it an Eastern element to break the balance," he told Reuters.

Suen also played with textures, softening the lineup with fake fur muffs and capes that contrasted with the sharp, prominent collars of dress shirts, suit jackets and dressy coats.

The designer has been showing styles from his namesake, Beijing-based label, which he established in 2012, in Paris for several years.

Paris Fashion Week's fall winter menswear shows run through Sunday, and include presentations from some of the industry's largest brands including LVMH-owned LVMH.PALouis Vuitton and Dior as well as Hermes HRMS.PA, Valentino and Balmain, along with dozens of smaller labels including LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

