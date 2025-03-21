Sean Mahoney's Recent Buy: Acquires $229K In RLJ Lodging Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Sean Mahoney, EVP and CFO at RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), made a noteworthy insider purchase on March 20,.

What Happened: Mahoney's recent purchase of 26,008 shares of RLJ Lodging, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $229,650.

As of Friday morning, RLJ Lodging shares are down by 1.8%, currently priced at $8.72.

About RLJ Lodging

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on premium-branded, rooms-oriented, high-margin, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels located within the heart of demand locations. Its hotels are geographically diverse and concentrated in urban markets providing multiple demand generators from business, leisure, and other travelers. Its hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. The Hotel is a single reportable segment. Its hotel segment revenues are derived from the operation of hotel properties which includes room revenue by renting hotel rooms, food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and beverages, and other revenue from parking fees, resort fees, gift shop sales, and other guest service fees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of RLJ Lodging

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, RLJ Lodging showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.22% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 26.56%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, RLJ Lodging exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.01.

Debt Management: RLJ Lodging's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 32.89 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for RLJ Lodging's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.0 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 10.14, RLJ Lodging's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of RLJ Lodging's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.