SEALSQ Signs $5 Mln Commercial Agreement With Quobly To Integrate Quantum-security Technologies

(RTTNews) - On Monday, global semiconductor company SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) announced that they have entered into a $5 million commercial agreement with Grenoble, France-based silicon quantum computing firm Quobly. Under the deal Quobly will integrate SEALSQ quantum-security technologies, secure semiconductor solutions, and engineering services.

The collaboration will result in integration and deployment of SEALSQ's quantum-resistant technologies, from Cryo CMOS ASIC for quantum computing architecture to Quantum-resistant PKI and trusted provisioning technologies.

Under the agreement, SEALSQ will provide portfolio of post-quantum security technologies designed for hardware security, control systems, and communications infrastructure.

SEALSQ said the agreement is expected to support the broader objective of strengthening Europe's technological sovereignty in quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.41 percent down at $2.7605, after closing Friday's regular trading 2.44 percent down.

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