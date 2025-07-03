SEALSQ Preliminary H1 Revenue In Line With Prior Year; Issues 2025 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - SEALSQ Corp (LAES) repored that its preliminary first half revenue was $4.8 million, in line with prior year. The company anticipates full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $16.0 million to $20.0 million, representing year-on-year growth of between 45% and 82%.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said: "For the second half of 2025, we expect revenues of between $11 million and $15 million, fueled by major commercial projects and the consolidation of some revenues relating to ICALPS."

The company said its new business pipeline continues to grow and is now standing at $145 million of revenue opportunities with both current and prospective clients for the period 2026 to 2028.

