SEALSQ Partners with Landis+Gyr to Provide 30 Million Digital Certificates for Smart Meters in Asia Pacific

SEALSQ partners with Landis+Gyr to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters in the Asia Pacific region.

SEALSQ Corp has announced a partnership with Landis+Gyr to deliver 30 million digital certificates for smart meters in the Asia Pacific region, using its advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS. This solution, which is FIPS-certified, enhances the security and integrity of smart meter networks by authenticating devices and protecting against cyber threats. The collaboration marks a significant deployment underlining SEALSQ's capacity to provide scalable security solutions for large IoT applications. Additionally, the companies have previously worked on security projects in Europe, emphasizing their commitment to compliance and end-to-end security in energy management. SEALSQ focuses on Post-Quantum Technology, ensuring robust protection against future cyber threats associated with quantum computing.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ's advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS, was selected to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters, demonstrating trust and demand for its security solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership with Landis+Gyr highlights SEALSQ's capability to deliver scalable and compliant security solutions for large IoT deployments, enhancing its reputation in the market.

The deployment of FIPS-certified digital certificates emphasizes SEALSQ's commitment to robust security and integrity in an increasingly connected energy ecosystem, positioning the company as a leader in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on Landis+Gyr for major deployment could expose SEALSQ to risks if the partnership does not meet expectations or encounters challenges.

The forward-looking statements caution indicates potential volatility in performance and reliance on uncertain market conditions, which may undermine investor confidence.

Heavy reliance on a limited number of significant customers raises concerns about stability and revenue predictability for SEALSQ.

FAQ

What is the INeS PKI tool by SEALSQ?

The INeS PKI tool is an advanced solution that provides digital certificates for securing smart meters in the Asia Pacific region.

How many digital certificates will SEALSQ provide?

SEALSQ will provide 30 million digital certificates for the deployment of smart meters.

What security advantages does the INeS PKI solution offer?

It offers robust, FIPS-certified digital certificates that ensure security, integrity, and protection against cyber threats.

Who is Landis+Gyr?

Landis+Gyr is a global provider of integrated energy management solutions, focusing on smart grid technology and analytics.

Why is Post-Quantum Cryptography important?

Post-Quantum Cryptography protects sensitive data from the security threats posed by advancing quantum computing technologies.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











SEALSQ’s advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS, was selected by Landis+Gyr to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters being deployed in the Asia Pacific region starting this summer











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is partnering with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a leading global smart grid and energy management technology company to provide utilities with a flexible public key infrastructure solution.





SEALSQ’s advanced Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tool, INeS, was selected by Landis+Gyr to provide 30 million digital certificates for smart meters being deployed in the Asia Pacific region starting this summer.





The INeS PKI solution provides robust, FIPS-certified digital certificates to ensure the security and integrity of an extensive smart meter network. These certificates are essential for authenticating devices, securing communications, and protecting against cyber threats in an increasingly connected energy ecosystem. The scope of this deployment—30 million certificates—underscores SEALSQ’s ability to deliver scalable, compliant, and cost-effective security solutions for large IoT deployments.





Landis+Gyr’s global security offerings include both on-premises and hosted solutions for data encryption, network certificates and threat monitoring.





In addition to this PKI agreement, Landis+Gyr and SEALSQ have collaborated on European projects including security solutions for over one million gas meters annually in the UK. These security elements, combined with INeS-managed PKI services, ensure compliance with local regulations and provide end-to-end security for Landis+Gyr’s smart metering solutions.







About Landis+Gyr







Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption.





Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website



www.landisgyr.com



.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com











