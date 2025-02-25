SEALSQ Launches Quantum ASIC Initiative to Enhance Semiconductor Sovereignty and Cybersecurity Resilience

SEALSQ advances its Quantum ASIC initiative to enhance semiconductor cybersecurity and performance for critical industries globally.

SEALSQ Corp has announced a significant advancement in its Quantum Roadmap with the development of Quantum Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) aimed at enhancing semiconductor sovereignty and cybersecurity for critical industries globally. The initiative involves collaboration across countries such as France, India, Spain, and the USA, focusing on integrating post-quantum cryptographic algorithms into semiconductor solutions to protect against potential quantum computing cyber threats. As global demand for ASICs rises, projected to increase from $24.6 billion in 2023 to approximately $41.7 billion by 2030, SEALSQ is positioning itself to lead in this market by offering superior security and performance compared to traditional technologies.

Quantum ASIC initiative positions SEALSQ as a key player in ensuring semiconductor sovereignty and cybersecurity resilience for critical industries worldwide











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced today a significant milestone in its Quantum Roadmap with the advancement of Quantum Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (“Quantum ASIC”) projects across multiple countries, including France, India, Spain, and USA. This strategic initiative underscores SEALSQ’s commitment to innovation in the post-quantum era, delivering secure and high-performance semiconductor solutions tailored for emerging quantum-resistant applications.





SEALSQ’s Quantum ASICs represent a breakthrough in semiconductor design, integrating post-quantum cryptographic algorithms to safeguard digital infrastructure against the looming threat of quantum computing-based cyberattacks. As nations and enterprises prepare for the quantum era, SEALSQ’s proprietary ASICs provide optimized security, efficiency, and performance for critical applications across telecommunications, automotive, IoT, and defense sectors.





The global demand for ASICs is surging (



projected to grow from $24.6 billion in 2023 to approximately $41.7 billion by 2030



), driven by increasing adoption in AI, IoT, and 5G technologies. SEALSQ’s Quantum ASICs are uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of this market by offering unparalleled security and performance advantages over traditional microcontrollers and FPGAs.





The global semiconductor industry is undergoing a transformation as nations seek to secure their digital infrastructure amidst geopolitical tensions. Taiwan currently dominates the production of advanced sub-7-nanometer chips, while the U.S.-China semiconductor race continues to intensify. SEALSQ’s Quantum ASIC initiative positions the company as a key player in ensuring semiconductor sovereignty and cybersecurity resilience for critical industries worldwide.





SEALSQ’s expertise in secure semiconductor solutions extends beyond performance optimization to embed robust, hardware-based security features, including quantum-resistant encryption and authentication protocols. These innovations are crucial for protecting IoT networks, cloud computing platforms, and artificial intelligence applications against emerging quantum threats.





As SEALSQ accelerates its Quantum Roadmap, the company remains at the forefront of the transition to quantum-secure computing. By pioneering the development of Quantum ASICs, SEALSQ aims to redefine industry standards in cybersecurity, performance, and innovation. The company’s strategic expansion across multiple global markets reinforces its leadership in the semiconductor industry, ensuring a future-ready approach to tackling the challenges posed by quantum advancements.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com









