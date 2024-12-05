SEALSQ launches INeS Box solution

SEALSQ (LAES) Corp announced the launch of the INeS Box, a solution designed to address the growing demand for secure digital identity provisioning in the manufacturing stage of connected devices. The INeS Box simplifies, secures, and scales the process of generating unique digital identities, ensuring trust and security across the entire lifecycle of IoT devices. The INeS Box is tailored for manufacturers, including OEMs, ODMs, and EMS providers, operating in industries where secure connectivity is paramount, such as EV charging, medical IoT, and smart home devices. With major standards like Matter, US Cyber Trust Mark, and others increasingly requiring robust digital identity provisioning, the INeS Box positions SEALSQ customers at the forefront of compliance and innovation.

