SEALSQ (LAES) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for SEALSQ (NasdaqGS:LAES) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $6.63 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.58% from the latest reported closing price of $4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEALSQ. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAES is 0.04%, an increase of 23.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 8,692K shares. The put/call ratio of LAES is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3,223K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 79.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 421.04% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 972K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 492K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 88.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 595.40% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 160.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 70.68% over the last quarter.

Kessler Investment Group holds 341K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

