SEALSQ Corp Unveils Revolutionary Quantum AI Framework at UNAOC Event in Geneva

SEALSQ Corp introduced its Quantum AI Framework at the UNAOC event, enhancing cybersecurity with post-quantum cryptography and ethical AI.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp has unveiled its innovative Quantum AI (QAI) Framework during the UN's “AI for One Humanity” event in Geneva. This framework merges post-quantum cryptography with artificial intelligence to secure digital infrastructure, identities, and communications against imminent quantum computing threats. CEO Carlos Moreira emphasized the initiative's goal of aligning technological advancements with human rights and ethical governance, promoting a future where AI-driven systems enhance, rather than detract from, human dignity. The QAI Framework incorporates cutting-edge encryption algorithms recognized by NIST, allowing for improved cybersecurity efficiency through AI optimization. As global investments in quantum technologies intensify, SEALSQ aims to provide interoperable solutions that prioritize security and trust in the evolving digital landscape.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ introduced a revolutionary Quantum AI (QAI) Framework at a prominent international event, emphasizing their role as a leader in post-quantum technology and ethical AI.

The QAI Framework integrates cutting-edge post-quantum encryption algorithms, enhancing security against future quantum threats and aligning with global standards set by organizations like NIST.

SEALSQ's commitment to ethical and responsible AI, ensuring adherence to human rights standards, positions the company positively in a market increasingly concerned with ethical technology practices.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements, which highlight potential uncertainties about SEALSQ's future performance and the success of its QAI Framework, emphasizing risks that may concern investors.

The reliance on future technology trends presents inherent risks, particularly the company's claim that its advancements in post-quantum technology may not gain market acceptance or meet the evolving needs of customers.

There is no mention of existing partnerships or client endorsements for the QAI Framework, which may raise questions about its current effectiveness and market readiness.

FAQ

What is the QAI Framework introduced by SEALSQ?

The QAI Framework combines post-quantum cryptography with AI to secure digital infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity operations.

Why is quantum preparedness important for organizations?

Quantum preparedness is crucial as quantum computers threaten current encryption methods, potentially compromising sensitive data in the future.

How does SEALSQ ensure ethical AI practices?

SEALSQ's QAI Framework adheres to international human rights standards, emphasizing transparency and non-discrimination in AI development.

What role does SEALSQ play in the global quantum technology landscape?

SEALSQ is a leader in developing post-quantum security solutions, contributing to a secure, trusted digital ecosystem amid global advancements.

How does the QAI Framework enhance system resilience?

The QAI Framework uses AI for real-time decision-making and cryptographic optimization, improving the speed and performance of security measures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --













Video of Carlos Moreira’s presentation at the UN











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwztXzHBALk











SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced the introduction of a revolutionary Quantum AI (QAI) Framework at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) “AI for One Humanity” event in Geneva, a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital technology. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the global effort to align the exponential advances in quantum computing and AI with fundamental human rights, ethical governance, and digital trust.





SEALSQ, a global leader in the development of post-quantum hardware and software security solutions, has been pioneering technologies that anticipate the imminent risks posed by quantum computers. These powerful machines, still in their early stages, hold the potential to render today’s encryption obsolete. SEALSQ’s vision is clear: ensure the security and integrity of digital infrastructure in a world where quantum capabilities and AI are rapidly converging. The QAI Framework introduced at the UNAOC gathering is a testament to that commitment.





The QAI Framework is the result of SEALSQ’s multi-disciplinary efforts to combine the strength of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with the adaptability and intelligence of AI. This hybrid approach is designed to secure critical infrastructures, digital identities, and sensitive communications from future threats while enhancing system efficiency, responsiveness, and resilience. The integration of AI enables real-time decision-making, cryptographic optimization, and anomaly detection, improving the robustness of cybersecurity operations at all levels — from data centers to satellites.





Speaking at the UNAOC event, Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, emphasized the transformative nature of this initiative. He noted, “We are entering the era of intelligence, where AI and quantum computing are reshaping the limits of human capability. With QAI, we are not just securing technology. We are securing humanity’s right to a safe and inclusive digital future.”





SEALSQ’s QAI Framework incorporates post-quantum encryption algorithms recently standardized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium. These algorithms are built to resist attacks from both classical and quantum adversaries. What makes QAI unique is its capacity to use AI techniques to dynamically fine-tune cryptographic parameters, improving speed and performance without compromising security. This is particularly relevant given that many PQC algorithms require larger key sizes and have higher computational demands than traditional cryptography. Through AI-driven optimization, QAI helps organizations navigate the trade-offs of PQC adoption while preparing for the quantum future.





Beyond its technical capabilities, QAI is rooted in a principled vision for ethical and responsible AI. The framework ensures that all deployed AI systems are developed in accordance with internationally recognized human rights standards. It emphasizes transparency, non-discrimination, and the primacy of individual dignity in automated decision-making. SEALSQ, in alignment with the vision of UNAOC, believes that technology must enhance, not diminish our shared humanity. The QAI initiative reflects a strong belief that ethical technology is not just desirable, but necessary, as societies grapple with the influence of increasingly autonomous systems.





SEALSQ also highlighted the strategic urgency of quantum preparedness. Global governments, including those of the United States, the European Union, and China, are rapidly investing in quantum technologies and establishing standards for PQC. The NSA, NIST, and CISA in the U.S. have issued detailed migration plans urging organizations to adopt post-quantum security immediately, warning that data encrypted today may be harvested and decrypted in the near future once quantum computers mature. In Europe, the EU Commission has issued a formal recommendation for PQC adoption across member states to safeguard the digital single market. Meanwhile, China continues to advance quantum communication networks and computing capabilities at a pace that raises concerns about geopolitical imbalances in cryptographic sovereignty.





This quantum arms race reinforces the need for interoperable, globally coordinated solutions like SEALSQ’s QAI. By designing systems that are compatible with international standards and that incorporate ethical AI practices, SEALSQ is contributing to a digital ecosystem where security, sovereignty, and trust coexist.





Carlos Moreira concluded his remarks at the UNAOC event with a powerful reminder, “We stand at a crossroads, facing an uncertain but exciting future. The tools we develop today will shape how we live tomorrow. With QAI, we are creating not just secure technology, but a model of cooperation, equity, and foresight. A model where humans remain at the center of intelligence.”





The QAI Framework is already being integrated into SEALSQ’s broader ecosystem of secure semiconductors, IoT platforms, digital identity tools, and satellite communications systems. The company’s close collaboration with WISeKey and its strategic involvement in the HUMAN-AI-T initiative illustrate its long-term commitment to advancing secure, ethical, and inclusive technologies.





As the world enters a new era defined by the convergence of AI and quantum computing, initiatives like SEALSQ’s QAI Framework provide a pathway toward a secure digital civilization, one where technology serves humanity, not the other way around.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.