SEALSQ Corp Partners with WISeSat to Launch Next-Generation Satellite-Based Ultra-Secure IoT Connectivity Solutions

SEALSQ Corp and WISeSat announce collaboration for secure IoT connectivity via post-quantum satellites, launching June 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp has announced a partnership with WISeSat to develop ultra-secure, real-time IoT connectivity from space, leveraging next-generation satellites equipped with post-quantum-ready security to combat cyber threats. The first launch, in June 2025 with SpaceX, will initiate a series of deployments aimed at creating a resilient satellite network. This collaboration will integrate SEALSQ’s advanced Post-Quantum Chips with WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust, enabling enhanced cybersecurity across various sectors, including agriculture, critical infrastructure, healthcare, aerospace, and automotive industries. The satellites will provide secure data transmission and tracking capabilities while supporting innovative blockchain applications for IoT. Ultimately, this initiative aims to revolutionize digital transformation by addressing the challenges posed by quantum computing to traditional security measures.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with WISeSat for satellite-based ultra-secure IoT connectivity demonstrates SEALSQ's commitment to advancing cybersecurity, particularly against emerging quantum computing threats.

Scheduled launches with @SpaceX for the WISeSat constellation signal ongoing innovation and expansion in satellite technology, enhancing SEALSQ's market position in global IoT services.

Integration of advanced Post-Quantum Chips with WISeKey’s Root of Trust underscores SEALSQ's leadership in providing future-proof cybersecurity solutions across various industries.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty in the company's future performance and operations, which may raise concerns among investors.

There is a significant dependence on successful partnerships and launches, particularly with SpaceX, which poses risks related to execution and operational dependencies.

Potentially limited market demand and industry conditions for semiconductors could adversely affect the company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, as highlighted in the risks mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ Corp's focus in technology?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products.

When is the next WISeSat satellite launch?

The next WISeSat satellite launch is scheduled for June 2025, in collaboration with SpaceX.

How does WISeSat enhance IoT connectivity?

WISeSat provides ultra-secure, real-time connectivity for IoT devices globally, leveraging post-quantum security to combat cyber threats.

What industries benefit from SEALSQ's technology?

Industries such as agriculture, healthcare, automotive, and defense benefit from SEALSQ's secure IoT solutions and advanced semiconductor technology.

What are the security features of SEALSQ's products?

SEALSQ's products include advanced security features like FIPS-certified secure elements and a comprehensive Certificate Lifecycle Management service.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in collaboration with WISeSat is advancing the future of ultra-secure, real-time connectivity for IoT devices across industries worldwide—directly from space. The next confirmed launch is set for



June 2025



with



@SpaceX



, deploying



next-generation WISeSat.space satellites



equipped with



post-quantum-ready security



to safeguard against emerging cyber threats. Additional launches are scheduled for



October



and



December 2025



, reinforcing a robust and resilient satellite network.





This launch series serves as a



proof of concept



, integrating



WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust



with



SEALSQ’s advanced Post-Quantum Chips



, ensuring an unparalleled level of cybersecurity resilience in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. The satellites will also feature incremental advancements derived from the



SEALSQ quantum roadmap



, incorporating cutting-edge innovations from SEALSQ’s partner and startup investment program to enhance



security, performance, and operational efficiency



.





The



WISeSat constellation



, powered by



SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure chips



, is designed to provide



global, ultra-secure, real-time IoT connectivity



across industries, unlocking a new era of



cyber-resilient digital transformation



.







In agriculture, this technology enables precision through secure IoT sensors that track soil health, weather conditions, and livestock movements, while also supporting climate monitoring, deforestation tracking, and early disaster warning systems.



In agriculture, this technology enables precision through secure IoT sensors that track soil health, weather conditions, and livestock movements, while also supporting climate monitoring, deforestation tracking, and early disaster warning systems.



In critical infrastructure, it protects power grids, water systems, and transportation networks from cyber threats while ensuring secure, real-time industrial IoT (IIoT) monitoring of remote facilities in mining, oil, and gas. The satellites also enhance the security of global supply chains by providing tamper-proof tracking and authentication of goods.



In critical infrastructure, it protects power grids, water systems, and transportation networks from cyber threats while ensuring secure, real-time industrial IoT (IIoT) monitoring of remote facilities in mining, oil, and gas. The satellites also enhance the security of global supply chains by providing tamper-proof tracking and authentication of goods.



In aerospace and defense applications, WISeSat ensures post-quantum-resilient communications for military operations, protects satellites from cyber threats, and enables secure navigation for mission-critical applications.



In aerospace and defense applications, WISeSat ensures post-quantum-resilient communications for military operations, protects satellites from cyber threats, and enables secure navigation for mission-critical applications.



In healthcare, it facilitates remote telemedicine and emergency response, securing the transmission of medical IoT data from disaster-stricken or rural areas while safeguarding pharmaceutical supply chains.



In healthcare, it facilitates remote telemedicine and emergency response, securing the transmission of medical IoT data from disaster-stricken or rural areas while safeguarding pharmaceutical supply chains.



In automotive industry it offers encrypted vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, fleet management security, and authenticated transactions for electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.















The integration of



blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies



further extends the use cases of this satellite infrastructure, supporting



#DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks)



for a blockchain-powered IoT economy, enabling secure digital identities and authentication for businesses and governments, and reinforcing



secure AI-driven decision-making



on the edge. With the



rise of quantum computing



, traditional cryptographic protections will become obsolete, making



WISeSat and SEALSQ’s post-quantum security essential



for ensuring unbreakable encryption, trusted authentication, and secure data transmission across industries.





Through its WISeSAT platform, SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company offers satellite-based secure IoT connectivity-as-a-service, delivering an end-to-end solution that includes satellite platforms, launches, integration, ground station services, and a robust security architecture. This turnkey SaaS solution simplifies space-based IoT connectivity for end customers, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. WISeSAT’s miniaturized satellites significantly lower communication link costs for IoT businesses, making them competitive even compared to traditional ground-based connectivity solutions such as NB-IoT networks. This innovation enables businesses to harness the benefits of dedicated satellite connectivity, regardless of ecosystem size, further democratizing access to advanced space technology.





The WISeSAT platform incorporates advanced security by design, featuring VaultIC® 4XX secure elements, which are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified. These elements are provisioned with trusted identities through WISeKey’s VaultITrust services, enabling sensor authentication and data encryption within a PKI-based security framework. WISeKey also provides comprehensive Certificate Lifecycle Management services (INeS), offering user-friendly automation tools for device onboarding, commissioning, and lifecycle management.





This end-to-end, device-to-cloud security suite represents a unique vertical solution offered exclusively by WISeKey, reinforcing its position as a global leader in IoT security and space technology innovation.









As the



WISeSat constellation continues to expand



, it remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, delivering



real-time, ultra-secure IoT connectivity



worldwide. With the rapid rise of



quantum computing threats



, WISeSat strengthens



WISeKey’s mission



to establish a next-generation cybersecurity infrastructure while bringing



Web 3.0 and #DePIN to space



in collaboration with



@hedera @The_Hashgraph



.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.