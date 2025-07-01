SEALSQ Corp Launches Quantum Corridor to Enhance Global Innovation in Quantum, AI, Cybersecurity, and Semiconductors

Quantum Corridor launched to connect advanced technologies and projects across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the U.S. for innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp, alongside its parent company WISeKey International Holding, has launched the Quantum Corridor, a transnational innovation infrastructure connecting quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States. Originating in Spain with a project aimed at fostering high-tech collaboration, the initiative aims to create a secure innovation ecosystem by integrating various stakeholders, including research institutions and startups. In Spain, efforts include a new €40 million Quantum Edge Hub focused on post-quantum chip design; in France, SEALSQ's operational headquarters will lead semiconductor development; in Switzerland, deeptech assets will support secure digital identities; and in the U.S., the focus will be on scaling technology integrations and aligning with national standards. The Quantum Corridor seeks to establish a secure digital infrastructure capable of supporting future technologies while attracting new global partners.

Potential Positives

The launch of the Quantum Corridor positions SEALSQ at the forefront of innovation in quantum technology, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductors across multiple countries.

SEALSQ's investment of €10 million in the €40 million Quantum Edge Hub enhances its capabilities in post-quantum semiconductor design, which is critical for future-proofing against quantum threats.

The acquisition of IC’Alps allows SEALSQ to strengthen its position in the semiconductor market by expanding its focus to Quantum ASIC development, thus consolidating its full-stack capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Potential overreach in claims about future benefits of the Quantum Corridor may mislead stakeholders, contributing to skepticism regarding the feasibility and execution of the ambitious project.

The dependency on government funding and external investments, as seen with the €40 million Quantum Edge Hub, poses financial risks if expected support is not realized.

Forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ materially from expectations, highlighting inherent risks associated with the company's projections and initiatives.

FAQ

What is the Quantum Corridor?

The Quantum Corridor is a transnational innovation infrastructure connecting quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across multiple countries.

Where is the Quantum Corridor located?

The Quantum Corridor spans Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States, fostering international collaboration in technology development.

What projects are included in the Quantum Corridor?

The Quantum Corridor includes initiatives in AI, quantum-safe computing, digital identity, and semiconductor technology among others.

How does SEALSQ contribute to the Quantum Corridor?

SEALSQ develops post-quantum technology hardware and software, ensuring secure communications and data protection within the Quantum Corridor.

What is the role of Geneva in the Quantum Corridor?

Geneva serves as the governance and coordination hub for the Quantum Corridor, housing essential deeptech assets and innovation projects.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Quantum Corridor connects next-generation quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)



("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and its parent company



WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY)



today announced the launch of the



Quantum Corridor



, an ambitious transnational innovation infrastructure connecting next-generation quantum, AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductor projects across



Spain, France, Switzerland, and the United States



.





The Quantum Corridor is designed to foster sovereign and secure technologies by integrating physical and digital infrastructures, research institutions, startups, and industrial players in a highly coordinated and secure innovation ecosystem.







Spanish Project







The initiative originated in



La Línea de la Concepción (Spain)



with the creation of



LLG4IR.com (La Línea Gateway for the Fourth Industrial Revolution),



a public-private initiative aimed at revitalizing border regions by establishing high-tech corridors. This hub serves as a launchpad for



cross-border collaboration



between Spanish and Gibraltarian tech companies and startups, accelerating innovation in AI, digital identity, and quantum hardware. LLG4IR is already attracting attention as a new model for economic transformation in underserved geographies.





This foundation is now connected with the



Málaga TechPark (pta.es)



, one of Spain’s leading science and technology parks, home to over 600 companies and innovation centers including Google, Oracle, Accenture, and Dekra. This partnership forms a



powerful Southern Spain innovation cluster



, aligning public policy, R&D capacity, and industrialization potential to deliver cutting-edge technologies in quantum-safe computing and trusted IoT infrastructure.





The network expands to



Murcia



, where a



€40 million Quantum Edge Hub



is being developed. This facility is jointly financed by the



Spanish government (€20M)



and private investors (€20M), with



SEALSQ and WISeKey investing €10 million through QuantixEdges.com



. The site will become Spain’s first R&D and industrialization center focused on



post-quantum chip design, secure microcontrollers, and Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs)



, ensuring compliance with the



European Chips Act



and



post-quantum cybersecurity standards



.







French Project







In



France



, the Quantum Corridor is anchored by



SEALSQ’s operational HQ in Aix-en-Provence



, a leading base for the development of



post-quantum semiconductors



and identity-focused microchips. SEALSQ leverages proprietary technologies and works closely with European research institutions to design hardware capable of resisting quantum attacks — essential for the next era of secure communications and data protection.





The corridor is further reinforced in France through SEALSQ’s recent acquisition of



IC’Alps



, an elite custom ASIC design house based in



Grenoble



, known for its work in



medical, industrial, and aerospace-grade chips



. IC’Alps is now pivoting towards



Quantum ASIC development



, enabling highly efficient chips for quantum-enhanced and post-quantum applications. This move consolidates SEALSQ’s full-stack semiconductor capacity from chip design to fabrication.







Swiss Project







All Quantum Corridor nodes converge in



Geneva



, where



WISeKey and SEALSQ are headquartered



. Geneva serves as the



coordination and governance nucleus



of the Quantum Corridor and hosts a portfolio of deeptech assets:









WISeID



– a trusted digital identity and secure authentication platform that enables individuals and devices to interact safely across digital services. WISeID combines blockchain, PKI, and strong encryption to deliver zero-trust architecture solutions for governments, enterprises, and end-users. It is now being integrated with SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips to support



hardware-anchored digital identities



at the core of the Quantum Corridor.



– a trusted digital identity and secure authentication platform that enables individuals and devices to interact safely across digital services. WISeID combines blockchain, PKI, and strong encryption to deliver zero-trust architecture solutions for governments, enterprises, and end-users. It is now being integrated with SEALSQ’s post-quantum chips to support at the core of the Quantum Corridor.





WeCan Group



– a Swiss blockchain infrastructure company providing decentralized identity and asset authentication technologies. SEALSQ recently invested in WeCan to integrate its



KYO (Know Your Object)



platform into SEALSQ chips, enabling



secure IoT object registration and authentication on the blockchain



.



– a Swiss blockchain infrastructure company providing decentralized identity and asset authentication technologies. SEALSQ recently invested in WeCan to integrate its platform into SEALSQ chips, enabling .





WISe.ART



– a trusted digital marketplace for



NFTs, digital assets, and tokenized real-world objects



, including art and luxury items, underpinned by strong identity verification and provenance tracking technologies.



– a trusted digital marketplace for , including art and luxury items, underpinned by strong identity verification and provenance tracking technologies.





WISeSat.Space



– WISeKey’s space division, developing



low-orbit satellites



for secure IoT communications, in partnership with ESA suppliers and European aerospace companies. WISeSat offers



quantum-resilient end-to-end encryption



for satellite-based IoT systems.









US Project







The Quantum Corridor is now going



transatlantic



through



SEALSQ USA



, based in Arizona and working closely with U.S. federal and commercial stakeholders. SEALSQ USA is tasked with scaling the corridor's reach into



North America



, enabling



secure supply chain integration



,



AI chip commercialization



, and



post-quantum standardization alignment



with NIST and NSA directives.





By connecting sovereign chip design, quantum-safe software, blockchain-based identity systems, and AI-driven applications across strategic global locations, the Quantum Corridor forms a



secure backbone for future digital infrastructure



— from edge devices to cloud systems, from space to earth.





Stay tuned as we welcome new institutional, industrial, and research partners to expand this truly global quantum and cybersecurity innovation ecosystem.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.