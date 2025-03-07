SEALSQ Corp Launches QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip for Enhanced Digital Asset Protection

SEALSQ Corp launches QS7001 chip to secure cryptocurrency wallets against quantum computing threats, enhancing blockchain security.

SEALSQ Corp has announced the launch of its QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip, aimed at protecting cryptocurrency wallets from potential threats posed by advancements in quantum computing. As conventional cryptographic methods become vulnerable to quantum attacks, SEALSQ's new chip utilizes quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms to secure digital assets, ensuring the integrity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. This innovative solution is designed for seamless integration into various platforms, including hardware wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling a proactive approach against vulnerabilities such as unauthorized transactions and digital signature forgery. SEALSQ emphasizes the urgency for the industry to adopt such quantum-resistant security measures as quantum technology progresses, and the company is collaborating with various stakeholders to drive early adoption of its solutions.

SEALSQ has launched the QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip, which addresses the growing threat of quantum computing to cryptocurrency wallets, enhancing digital asset security.

The chip utilizes quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms endorsed by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), positioning SEALSQ as a leader in post-quantum security solutions.

By mitigating the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" risk, SEALSQ provides a proactive solution for long-term security in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

SEALSQ aims to drive industry-wide adoption of quantum-resistant security measures, highlighting its commitment to collaborate with blockchain innovators and financial institutions.

The release highlights the urgent need for quantum-resistant security solutions, indicating that existing products may be insufficient to protect against imminent threats, which could undermine confidence in current offerings.

The company acknowledges specific risks related to its ability to maintain beneficial relationships with key customers, suggesting potential instability in its business environment.

Forward-looking statements include significant uncertainties, which could raise concerns among investors about the company’s future performance and reliability of its projections.

What is the QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip?

The QS7001 is SEALSQ's innovative chip designed to protect cryptocurrency wallets from quantum computing threats.

How does quantum computing threaten cryptocurrency security?

Quantum computing can enable attackers to derive private keys from exposed public keys, risking large-scale breaches.

What features does the QS7001 chip offer?

It features quantum-resistant cryptography, tamper-resistant hardware, enhanced blockchain security, and seamless integration for digital wallets.

Why is post-quantum security important for digital assets?

Post-quantum security is crucial to safeguard digital assets against future quantum-enabled attacks and ensure blockchain integrity.

How does SEALSQ support the adoption of quantum-resistant solutions?

SEALSQ collaborates with blockchain innovators and financial institutions to implement quantum-resistant encryption across digital asset ecosystems.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of its



QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip



, a cutting-edge solution designed to protect cryptocurrency wallets from the emerging threat of quantum computing. With quantum advancements posing a significant risk to conventional cryptographic security, SEALSQ’s innovative technology provides an essential safeguard against future quantum-enabled attacks.







Addressing the Quantum Threat to Crypto Security







Cryptocurrencies rely on asymmetric cryptography, using public and private key pairs to secure digital assets. However, rapid progress in quantum computing threatens to undermine existing encryption standards, potentially enabling attackers to derive private keys from exposed public keys. This could lead to large-scale breaches, unauthorized fund access, and compromised blockchain security.





A common misconception is that offline (cold storage) wallets are immune to quantum attacks. However, once a transaction is made, the public key is revealed on the blockchain, making it susceptible to quantum decryption techniques. Similarly, quantum-enabled adversaries could forge digital signatures, manipulate smart contracts, or disrupt blockchain consensus mechanisms such as Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS), ultimately endangering the integrity of decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.







SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Solution







SEALSQ’s



QS7001 Post-Quantum Secure Chip



leverages quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, including those recommended by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to safeguard digital wallets and blockchain applications against quantum computing threats. Key features include:









Quantum-Resistant Public-Key Cryptography



: Implements post-quantum encryption protocols to protect wallets and digital signatures from quantum attacks.



: Implements post-quantum encryption protocols to protect wallets and digital signatures from quantum attacks.





Tamper-Resistant Hardware



: Secure enclave ensures private keys remain protected from physical and cyber threats.



: Secure enclave ensures private keys remain protected from physical and cyber threats.





Enhanced Blockchain Security



: Defends against unauthorized transactions, smart contract exploits, and potential blockchain consensus manipulation.



: Defends against unauthorized transactions, smart contract exploits, and potential blockchain consensus manipulation.





Seamless Integration



: Designed for integration into hardware wallets, cryptocurrency exchanges, and financial institutions, enabling a smooth transition to quantum-safe security.









Mitigating the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” Risk







With adversaries already collecting encrypted blockchain data to decrypt once quantum computers reach maturity (a strategy known as



“harvest now, decrypt later”



), SEALSQ’s QS7001 chip provides a proactive solution to ensure long-term security. By integrating quantum-resistant cryptography today, crypto holders, financial institutions, and blockchain developers can fortify their systems before the threat materializes.







A Call for Industry-Wide Adoption







“As quantum computing advances, the need for quantum-resistant security solutions becomes more urgent,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The QS7001 chip represents a critical step forward in ensuring that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology remain secure in the post-quantum era. We urge wallet providers, exchanges, and blockchain networks to start integrating post-quantum security measures now, to protect digital assets for the future.”





SEALSQ is actively collaborating with blockchain innovators, financial institutions, and cybersecurity experts to implement quantum-resistant encryption across digital asset ecosystems. The company will showcase its post-quantum security technology at upcoming industry events and work closely with partners to drive early adoption.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









