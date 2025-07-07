SEALSQ Corp Expands Quantum Investment Fund to Over $35 Million to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

SEALSQ Corp increases its Quantum Investment Fund to $35 million, enhancing quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions and technology integration.

SEALSQ Corp, a leader in Post-Quantum cybersecurity solutions, has announced the expansion of its Quantum Investment Fund from $20 million to over $35 million. This increase aims to enhance the integration of Quantum and Post-Quantum cryptography with various technologies, including edge security and satellite communications, to create a robust digital ecosystem. Key investments include a $12 million co-development project for a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Center in Spain, a $3.5 million stake in a Swiss digital identity firm, and $14.7 million for an ASIC design firm in France, among others. CEO Carlos Moreira emphasized that the initiative is part of a coordinated strategy to establish a fully secure digital infrastructure against quantum threats. With a strong cash balance, SEALSQ is well-positioned to lead the transition into the Quantum era, aiming for diversified revenue and strategic partnerships.

SEALSQ Corp has successfully increased its Quantum Investment Fund from $20 million to over $35 million, signaling strong investor confidence and a commitment to advancing Quantum and Post-Quantum cybersecurity solutions.

The company's strategic investment in developing a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Center in collaboration with the Spanish government demonstrates a proactive approach to creating infrastructure vital for future secure technology advancements.

The acquisition of IC’Alps, enabling full control over custom silicon development, positions SEALSQ at the forefront of creating Quantum-ready secure elements, crucial for various industries, including IoT and defense.

With over $120 million in cash reserves, SEALSQ is well-positioned to scale its investments and develop a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem, enhancing its potential for long-term growth and shareholder value.

The increase in the Quantum Investment Fund may indicate previous underperformance, requiring a larger financial commitment to catch up in a competitive sector.

The press release emphasizes the need for a coordinated strategy to build a secure digital ecosystem, suggesting that the current state of their offerings may not be as integrated or secure as required.

The mention of significant risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements could raise concerns among investors about the future performance and stability of SEALSQ's operations.

What is SEALSQ Corp's recent investment fund increase?

SEALSQ Corp has increased its Quantum Investment Fund from $20 million to over $35 million to enhance cybersecurity technologies.

How does SEALSQ plan to secure cyber infrastructure?

SEALSQ is building a Quantum-Safe Technology Stack, integrating Quantum-Resistant Cryptography, custom hardware, and secure satellite communications.

What technologies are being developed with SEALSQ's investments?

Investments focus on Post-Quantum semiconductors, blockchain digital identity solutions, AI-enhanced security, and secure satellite communication infrastructure.

What is the significance of technology convergence for SEALSQ?

This convergence is essential to counter Quantum computing threats, ensuring robust security for identities and data across all infrastructures.

How is SEALSQ positioned for future growth?

With over $120 million in cash, SEALSQ is well-prepared to scale its investments and lead in Quantum cybersecurity solutions.

Geneva, Switzerland, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in Post-Quantum and Quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions, today announced its Quantum Investment Fund has been increased from $20 million to over



$35 million



. The increase is aimed at accelerating the convergence of Quantum, Post-Quantum cryptography, edge security, satellite communications, and secure identity infrastructure into a seamless and secure ecosystem for the next digital era.







Building a Quantum-Safe Technology Stack







SEALSQ’s Quantum fund is strategically deployed to ensure that its cybersecurity technology stack, from the edge to the cloud, and even into space, is fully Quantum-Resilient. The investments are carefully aligned to create a cohesive platform integrating:









Quantum-Resistant Cryptography











Custom-designed Quantum-Ready Semiconductors and TPM











Secure Satellite Communication Infrastructure











Blockchain-enabled Digital Identity Solutions











AI-enhanced Hardware Security Modules (HSMs)



















Strategic Investments executed so far and How They Interconnect











Quantix Edge (Spain):



SEALSQ, in conjunction with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, has committed to invest approximately



$12.0 million (€10.2M)



to co-develop a



Post-Quantum Semiconductor Center



in Murcia, in collaboration with the Spanish government's SETT.ES program (€20M support). This facility will design and manufacture



Post-Quantum and Quantum-enhanced chips



, forming the hardware foundation of SEALSQ’s secure ecosystem.



SEALSQ, in conjunction with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, has committed to invest approximately to co-develop a in Murcia, in collaboration with the Spanish government's SETT.ES program (€20M support). This facility will design and manufacture , forming the hardware foundation of SEALSQ’s secure ecosystem.





WeCan Group (Switzerland):



Through an approximately



$3.5 million investment



for a



28% stake



, SEALSQ is integrating



Post-Quantum digital identity and KYC



capabilities into financial services. WeCan's blockchain-based solutions will interface securely with SEALSQ hardware using



Quantum-resistant cryptographic keys



.



Through an approximately for a , SEALSQ is integrating capabilities into financial services. WeCan's blockchain-based solutions will interface securely with SEALSQ hardware using .





IC’Alps (France):



The approximately



$14.7 million (€10 million cash and €2.5 million stock,



not including any potential earn-out consideration



) acquisition



of this ASIC design firm gives SEALSQ full control over custom silicon development, enabling



Quantum-ready secure elements



and chips that power everything from IoT devices to space-grade hardware. These ASICs are being optimized to run



Post-Quantum algorithms



such as CRYSTALS-Kyber.



The approximately not including any potential earn-out consideration of this ASIC design firm gives SEALSQ full control over custom silicon development, enabling and chips that power everything from IoT devices to space-grade hardware. These ASICs are being optimized to run such as CRYSTALS-Kyber.





WISeSat.Space (Global):



A



$10 million investment



is being used to deploy



Post-Quantum-secured communication satellites



. These satellites form part of the



WISeSat.Space constellation



, enabling encrypted communication between remote IoT nodes, financial networks, and critical infrastructure, even in areas without terrestrial connectivity.



A is being used to deploy . These satellites form part of the , enabling encrypted communication between remote IoT nodes, financial networks, and critical infrastructure, even in areas without terrestrial connectivity.





ColibriTD (France):



A strategic initial investment of $100,000 stake in this



Quantum cryptography startup



ensures access to next-gen algorithms and protocols. ColibriTD is working on integrating



Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)



and



hybrid PQC models



into SEALSQ’s infrastructure, closing the loop from hardware to satellite to software.

















Why Convergence Matters







The convergence of these technologies is not just an innovation strategy, it's a



cybersecurity imperative



. With the looming threat of



Quantum computers breaking traditional encryption



, SEALSQ is building a vertically integrated platform that ensures:









Hardware and software are aligned



to resist quantum attacks.



to resist quantum attacks.





Satellites and terrestrial systems



communicate with



Post-Quantum encryption



.



communicate with .





Identities and credentials



are authenticated using



PQC-enabled digital certificates



.



are authenticated using .





Data in motion, at rest, and in use



is secured across borders and infrastructures.







“This isn’t a collection of siloed investments, it's a coordinated strategy to build the world’s first fully Post-Quantum secure digital ecosystem,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO SEALSQ. “We are preparing the critical infrastructure of tomorrow, today.”





Backed by a strong cash balance of



more than $120 million



at June 30, 2025, SEALSQ is well-positioned to scale these investments and take a leadership role in helping governments, enterprises, and citizens transition to the



Quantum era



. As outlined in its recently announced growth strategy, SEALSQ expects this convergence to drive



diversified revenues



, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value.









SEALSQ’s growth strategy for 2025 and beyond was announced in conjunction with the release of its H1 2025 preliminary unaudited revenue -



https://www.sealsq.com/investors/news-releases/sealsq-corp-announces-h1-2025-preliminary-revenue-and-other-key-financial-metrics-updates-on-planned-deployment-of-post-quantum-security-1751546436936



.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@theequitygroup.com















