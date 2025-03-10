SEALSQ Corp Expands Global Reach with New Distribution and Sales Agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

SEALSQ Corp expands global presence by signing distribution agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East for secure technology solutions.

SEALSQ Corp, a semiconductor and post-quantum technology company, announced the signing of new distribution and sales agreements that will enhance its global reach in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These partnerships with established distributors, including Ozdisan in Turkey, Egypt, and Greece, DTDS Technology in South Asia, Steliau Technology in France, Spain, and Italy, and Nexus-GT in Israel, will allow SEALSQ to deliver its secure microcontrollers and post-quantum-ready solutions to a wider array of industries. Bernard Vian, SEALSQ's General Manager, stated that these collaborations are significant for the company's expansion strategy and will strengthen its capability to provide secure technology solutions. The company focuses on integrated solutions involving semiconductors and post-quantum cryptography, which is crucial as it seeks to safeguard sensitive information against emerging quantum computing threats.

SEALSQ Corp has signed new distribution and sales agreements, significantly enhancing its global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The partnerships with established distributors such as Ozdisan, DTDS Technology, Steliau Technology, and Nexus-GT are expected to accelerate SEALSQ’s ability to deliver advanced secure microcontrollers and post-quantum solutions to a broader customer base.

These agreements align with SEALSQ's global expansion strategy, which supports its aim to provide secure-by-design technologies in response to the increasing demand for post-quantum cryptography and secure hardware solutions.

There is a significant reliance on the performance of newly established distribution partnerships, which could pose risks if these partnerships do not deliver as expected in expanding market presence.

The press release includes a cautionary statement about the unpredictability of forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties regarding the company's growth and market demand.

SEALSQ's ability to execute its growth strategy is explicitly mentioned as a risk factor, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

What is SEALSQ Corp's focus area?

SEALSQ Corp specializes in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products.

Which regions will SEALSQ expand into?

SEALSQ is expanding its global footprint across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East through new partnerships.

Who are SEALSQ's new distribution partners?

New partners include Ozdisan, DTDS Technology, Steliau Technology, and Nexus-GT, each covering different strategic regions.

What technologies does SEALSQ provide?

SEALSQ offers secure microcontrollers, post-quantum-ready solutions, and secure hardware platforms for various industries.

How does Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) work?

PQC develops cryptographic methods that secure sensitive information against potential attacks from quantum computers.

Geneva, Switzerland, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the signing of new distribution and sales agreements, significantly expanding the company’s global footprint across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These agreements will enhance SEALSQ’s ability to deliver its secure microcontrollers, post-quantum-ready solutions, and secure hardware platforms to a broader range of customers and industries worldwide.







New Distribution & Sales Partnerships







Covering Turkey, Egypt, and Greece, Ozdisan is one of the largest electronic component distributors in the region, with a strong focus on industrial applications, automotive electronics, and IoT solutions. Their deep market knowledge and extensive logistics capabilities position them as a key partner to accelerate SEALSQ’s presence in these strategically important markets.









DTDS Technology –







https://www.dtdsgroup.com



















Operating across India, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, DTDS is a well-established distributor specializing in embedded systems, IoT components, and advanced semiconductor solutions. With their technical expertise and strong customer network, DTDS will help SEALSQ effectively support regional demand for secure hardware and post-quantum technologies.









Steliau Technology –







https://www.steliau-technology.com



















Serving France, Spain, and Italy, Steliau is recognized for its engineering-driven approach, offering customized solutions and design support for industrial, consumer, and automotive electronics sectors. Their ability to provide value-added services will help SEALSQ deliver tailored security solutions that meet the evolving requirements of European manufacturers.





Based in Israel, Nexus-GT brings extensive experience as a manufacturer’s representative, specializing in high-tech and semiconductor solutions. Their strong relationships with leading Israeli technology companies and deep understanding of the local innovation ecosystem will be instrumental in expanding SEALSQ’s market presence in Israel’s highly competitive technology landscape.





“These new partnerships represent a significant milestone in SEALSQ’s global expansion strategy,” said Bernard Vian, General Manager at SEALSQ. “By aligning with established and highly respected distributors and sales representatives across multiple regions, we are strengthening our ability to deliver secure-by-design technologies and post-quantum-ready solutions to the industries and customers who need them most.”







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.





Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















