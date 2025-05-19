SEALSQ Corp Announces Successful 2025 Annual General Meeting and Board Re-Elections

SEALSQ Corp announced shareholder approval of board elections and presented its operational overview at the 2025 AGM in NYC.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp, a semiconductor and Post-Quantum technology company, announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting held in New York City on May 19, 2025. Shareholders approved all proposals, including the re-election of seven board members for a one-year term, and welcomed Hossein Rahnama as a new non-executive board member. The meeting featured discussions on the company's financial performance and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Shareholders were able to vote in person or via electronic instructions, affirming their confidence in SEALSQ’s governance and future direction. SEALSQ specializes in developing secure technology solutions to address the challenges posed by quantum computing, particularly through its innovative Post-Quantum semiconductors.

Potential Positives

The approval of all resolutions, including the re-election of the current board members, reflects strong support and confidence from shareholders in the company's governance and direction.

The election of a new non-executive director, Hossein Rahnama, brings fresh perspectives to the board, potentially enhancing the company's strategic direction.

The comprehensive financial and operational overview presented at the AGM highlights the company's commitment to transparency and sustained value creation for shareholders.

SEALSQ's focus on developing Post-Quantum Technology positions the company as a leader in addressing security challenges posed by quantum computing, which may result in increased market demand for its innovative solutions.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on a limited number of significant customers may pose a risk to its financial stability and future growth, as highlighted in the forward-looking statements.

The continued uncertainty in market demand and semiconductor industry conditions could negatively impact SEALSQ's performance and operations.

The risk of actual results differing materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements suggests potential challenges in achieving the company's strategic objectives.

FAQ

What happened at the SEALSQ Annual General Meeting 2025?

SEALSQ's AGM on May 19, 2025, saw shareholders approve all resolutions, including the re-election of seven board members and the election of a new director.

Who were re-elected to the SEALSQ Board of Directors?

The re-elected board members include Ruma Bose, Cristina Dolan, David Fergusson, Joao Carlos Creus Moreira, John O’Hara, Eric Pellaton, and Peter Ward.

What is the main focus of SEALSQ Corp?

SEALSQ specializes in developing semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology solutions to enhance data security against quantum threats.

Where can I find SEALSQ's annual report?

The SEALSQ 2024 Annual Report is available at https://www.sealsq.com/financial-information/annual-reports.

Who is the new director elected at the AGM?

Hossein Rahnama was elected as a new non-executive director for a one-year term at the AGM.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders, held in person in NYC on May 19, 2025.





During the meeting, shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions put forward, including the re-election of the current seven board members (five of whom are non-executive directors), each for a one-year term extending until the conclusion of the 2026 AGM:







Ruma Bose (non-executive)





Cristina Dolan (non-executive)





David Fergusson (non-executive)





Joao Carlos Creus Moreira (executive)





John O’Hara (executive)





Eric Pellaton (non-executive)





Peter Ward (non-executive)















The SEALSQ shareholders approved the election of a new member to the company’s Board of Directors as a non-executive director, for a one-year term extending until the conclusion of the 2026 AGM:







Hossein Rahnama (non-executive)















The AGM provided an opportunity for management to present a comprehensive financial and operational overview of SEALSQ’s performance since its listing. This included discussions on key financial metrics, strategic initiatives, growth prospects, market trends, and strategic objectives aimed at ensuring sustained value creation for shareholders.





The Company had previously issued its 2024 Annual Report, including financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The report is available at



https://www.sealsq.com/financial-information/annual-reports



.





Shareholders as of April 25, 2025 (“the Record Date”) were entitled to attend and vote either in-person at the AGM, or by giving electronic or written voting instructions to their independent voting rights representative. The votes in favor of all resolutions reflects the confidence and support of SEALSQ’s shareholders in the company’s direction and governance, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@theequitygroup.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.