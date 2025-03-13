SEALSQ Corp Announces Establishment of SEALSQ Singapore Ltd to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center

SEALSQ Corp plans to establish SEALSQ Singapore Ltd for a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center, enhancing its semiconductor capabilities in Asia.

Quiver AI Summary

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technology, announced its plan to establish SEALSQ Singapore Ltd during an event where its CEO was present. This new entity will focus on creating a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center in Singapore, aimed at enhancing secure semiconductor technologies and strengthening the company's supply chain in Asia. SEALSQ already manufactures semiconductors in Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, and the new center will leverage local resources to expedite the development of post-quantum secure chips. Singapore's existing semiconductor ecosystem positions it as an ideal site for this initiative, which includes collaborations with public and private partners to ensure high security standards. SEALSQ’s broader strategy includes ongoing discussions for similar projects globally, with a strong emphasis on innovative hardware design and security.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ is establishing a new entity, SEALSQ Singapore Ltd, dedicated to creating a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center, reinforcing its commitment to advancing secure semiconductor technologies.

This initiative will strengthen SEALSQ’s Asian semiconductor supply chain and enhance local R&D capabilities for next-generation semiconductor technologies.

The move allows SEALSQ to leverage Singapore's advanced semiconductor infrastructure and diverse ecosystem, positioning the company for growth in the high-demand semiconductor market.

The establishment is expected to foster Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and contribute to the company's strategic positioning for major projects across various regions worldwide.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant forward-looking statement warning that actual results may differ materially from expectations, highlighting the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future plans.



SEALSQ emphasizes reliance on a limited number of significant customers, which could pose a risk if these relationships do not continue to be beneficial, potentially affecting revenue and stability.



The announcement does not provide specific details regarding funding or financial commitments for the new Singapore initiative, raising questions about the viability and support for this expansion effort.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ's new initiative in Singapore?

SEALSQ is establishing SEALSQ Singapore Ltd to create a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center, enhancing its capabilities in semiconductor security.

How does SEALSQ contribute to the semiconductor industry?

SEALSQ develops and sells semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology solutions, focusing on next-gen secure semiconductor technologies.

Why is Singapore important for semiconductor manufacturing?

Singapore accounts for 10% of global chip production and has a strong ecosystem for R&D, wafer fabrication, and semiconductor testing.

What technology does SEALSQ utilize for semiconductor design?

SEALSQ leverages RISC-V technology for chip design, ensuring localized and secure manufacturing adhering to high international security standards.

What markets is SEALSQ exploring for semiconductor personalization?

SEALSQ is in discussions for projects in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East to implement semiconductor personalization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LAES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LAES stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --













SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, announced today during the presence of its CEO at TGE CNBC Converge Live event its intend to establish SEALSQ Singapore Ltd, a new entity that will be dedicated to creating a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center in Singapore. This initiative reinforces SEALSQ’s commitment to advancing secure semiconductor technologies for the post-quantum era.





SEALSQ already manufactures its semiconductors in Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. By further expanding its footprint in Singapore would enable the Company to strengthen its Asian semiconductor supply chain, accelerate the development of post-quantum secure chips, and enhance its local R&D capabilities for next-generation secure semiconductor technologies.





Singapore is already an integral part of the global semiconductor supply chain, accounting for 10% of all chips produced worldwide and approximately 20% of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment production. The country is home to a diverse semiconductor ecosystem, with research and development (R&D), wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging and testing facilities. By establishing SEALSQ Singapore Ltd, SEALSQ aims to enhance its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and further expand its presence in Asia’s high-growth semiconductor market.





SEALSQ’s Open Semiconductor Personalization and Test (OSPT) initiative is expected to play a crucial role in this expansion, fostering Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to establish Semiconductor Personalization Centers. These centers will leverage RISC-V technology for chip design while ensuring localized, secure manufacturing that adheres to the highest international security certifications, including Common Criteria and NIST standards. SEALSQ is currently in discussions for major projects in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Far East to implement similar semiconductor personalization processes. These initiatives will be led by seasoned hardware designers and security experts to ensure the highest level of trust and innovation in semiconductor manufacturing.





This strategic positioning has made Singapore a prime location for major semiconductor companies which have made substantial investments in the region. With its strong ecosystem spanning IC design, wafer fabrication, assembly, packaging, and testing, Singapore provides the ideal environment for SEALSQ to scale its semiconductor security operations.





“The establishment of SEALSQ Singapore will be a significant milestone in our global strategy to develop secure post-quantum semiconductor solutions. Singapore’s advanced semiconductor infrastructure, coupled with its strategic location in the heart of Asia, makes it the ideal hub for our new Semiconductor Personalization Center. This move reinforces SEALSQ’s commitment to delivering next-generation security technologies that will safeguard critical digital infrastructures worldwide,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit



www.sealsq.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SEALSQ Corp.





Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000





info@sealsq.com





SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611







lcati@equityny.com

















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.