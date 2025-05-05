SEALSQ Corp Announces $20 Million Securities Offering to Fund Strategic Investments and Technology Development

SEALSQ Corp announces a $20 million share offering to fund strategic investments and developments in post-quantum technology.

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technology, announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell 10 million ordinary shares at $2.00 each, aiming to raise $20 million before expenses. The funds will support strategic investments in a joint venture, acquisition plans, and the deployment of next-generation semiconductor technology in the U.S. The offering, managed by Maxim Group LLC, is set to close on May 6, 2025, pending customary conditions. SEALSQ emphasizes its role in developing post-quantum semiconductors to enhance security against emerging quantum threats across various industries. The offering is made under an effective registration statement with the SEC, and further details will be available in a prospectus supplement.

Potential Positives

SEALSQ Corp has secured $20 million in gross proceeds through a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, which strengthens its financial position.

The funds from the offering are earmarked for strategic investments in the Quantix EdgeS joint venture and the acquisition of IC ALPS, indicating a focus on growth and expansion.

SEALSQ intends to deploy its next-generation post-quantum semiconductor technology, showcasing its commitment to innovation in a critical and emerging sector.

Potential Negatives

SEALSQ is raising funds through a public offering, which may indicate potential cash flow issues or financing needs that could raise concerns among investors.

The reliance on institutional investors for the securities purchase agreement may suggest limited interest from the broader market or smaller investors.

The company acknowledges significant risks and uncertainties regarding its growth strategies and market capture, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is SEALSQ Corp's recent securities purchase agreement?

SEALSQ has entered into an agreement to sell 10 million ordinary shares at $2.00 each, raising $20 million.

How does SEALSQ plan to use the proceeds from the Offering?

The proceeds will fund strategic investments in the Quantix EdgeS joint venture and support the acquisition of IC ALPS.

When is the expected closing date for the Offering?

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 6, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What is SEALSQ's focus in technology development?

SEALSQ specializes in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software products to address security challenges from quantum computing.

Where can investors obtain the prospectus for the Offering?

Investors can find the prospectus on the SEC's website or by contacting Maxim Group LLC directly.

Geneva, Switzerland, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase 10,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.00 per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of $20.0 million (the “Offering”), before deducting commissions and offering expenses.





Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering.





SEALSQ currently intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Offering to fund its planned strategic investment in the Quantix EdgeS joint venture, support the intended acquisition of IC ALPS, the continued deployment of its next-generation post-quantum semiconductor technology and ASIC capabilities in the United States and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 6, 2025 (the “Closing Date”), subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-286098) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2025. A prospectus supplement relating to the securities to be issued in the Offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About SEALSQ:







SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.





SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.





For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.





SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Press and Investor Contacts









SEALSQ Corp.







Carlos Moreira





Chairman & CEO





Tel: +41 22 594 3000







info@sealsq.com









SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)







The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





Tel: +1 212 836-9611





lcati@equityny.com



