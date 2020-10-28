Sealed Air's (SEE) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, View Up

Sealed Air Corporation SEE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased 28% year over year on higher adjusted EBITDA, lower adjusted tax rate and reduced net interest expense.



Including special items, the company delivered net earnings per share of 85 cents compared with the prior-year quarter figure of 51 cents.



Total revenues inched up 1.5% year over year to $1,237 million in the reported quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,195 million. Currency negatively impacted sales by 1%.

Cost and Margins

Cost of sales inched up 0.7% year over year to $833 million. Gross profit improved 3.3% year over year to $405 million. Gross margin was 32.7% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 32.2%.



SG&A expenses slid 10.4% to $199 million year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $259 million in the quarter, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 19.8%, driven by the company’s Reinvent SEE initiatives and favorable price cost spread.

Sealed Air Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote

Segment Performance

Food: Net sales declined 3.4% year over year to $705 million. Adjusted EBITDA was down 4.5% year over year to $152.4 million.



Protective: The segment reported net sales of $533 million in the reported quarter, up 9% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 29.7% year over year to $109 million.

Financial Updates

Cash and cash equivalents were around $317 million as of Sep 30, 2020, up from the $262 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Cash flow from operating activities was around $410 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the $251 million witnessed in the prior-year period. As of Sep 30, 2020, Sealed Air’s net debt was $3.4 billion, down from $3.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, Sealed Air now expects net sales of $4.85 billion, up from the prior-guided range of $4.725 billion to $4.775 billion. Foreign currency is now expected to have a negative impact on net sales of approximately $90 million compared with the previous estimate of $120 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is now projected at $1.04 billion, up from the prior guidance of $1.01-$1.03 billion. Foreign currency is now expected to have a negative impact of approximately $20 million, lower than the earlier expectation of an unfavorable impact of $25 million. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected at $3.05 compared with the previous guidance of $2.85 to $2.95. Free cash flow is estimated to be $450 million compared with the previously-guided range of $350 million to $375 million.

Share Price Performance

Over the past six months, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 37%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.6%.





Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sealed Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Pentair plc PNR, Lawson Products, Inc. LAWS and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pentair has a projected earnings growth rate of 2% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 41.7% over the past six months.



Lawson Products has an estimated earnings growth rate of 3.4% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 59.8% in the past six months.



Fortune Brands has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.9% for the ongoing year. In the past six months, the stock has surged 105.7%.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:

In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.



Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc. (FBHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pentair plc (PNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.