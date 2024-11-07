Sealed Air Updates 2024 Financial Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) said, for 2024, it now projects: Net Sales in a range of $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion; and adjusted EPS in a range of $3.00 to $3.10. In August, the company projected: net sales in a range of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion; adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion; and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.65 to $3.05.

Q3 Results:

The company's earnings came in at $91.7 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $56.6 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $115.7 million or $0.79 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.345 billion from $1.381 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.