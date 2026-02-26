Sealed Air Stock Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Sealed Air Corporation SEE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s fourth-quarter net sales is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 2.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 72 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SEE’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Sealed Air’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Indicates for Sealed Air

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for SEE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Sealed Air has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SEE’s Q4 Performance

Sealed Air’s Protective segment experienced lower volumes for 15 consecutive quarters. The weakness is expected to persist in the fourth quarter of 2025. For the Protective segment, our model indicates a year-over-year volume decline of 3.4% for the fourth quarter.



The Food segment volumes are being driven by solid demand for bags, case-ready and automated solutions. The impacts of the same are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results. However, this is expected to have been partially offset by customers’ cautiousness. Our model projects the Food segment’s volumes to fall 1.1% year over year in the fourth quarter.



Our model estimate for the Food segment’s fourth-quarter net sales is pegged at $912 million, suggesting a dip of 1.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Pricing is expected to edge down 0.4%, per our model. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stands at $209 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.4%.



Our estimate for the Protective segment’s fourth-quarter net sales is $421 million, implying a year-over-year dip of 6.5% due to the volume decline and negative pricing impacts of 3.4%. Our estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $69.3 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



Sealed Air’s overall volumes are expected to dip 1.9%, per our model. We expect a pricing decrease of 1.3% for the quarter.

However, savings from the company’s Reinvent SEE Strategy have been driving productivity gains and mitigating supply-chain challenges. This is expected to have driven the operating margin performance in the December-ended quarter.

Sealed Air Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, SEE shares have gained 30.1% compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Earnings Performances of SEE’s Peers

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32 in the fourth quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. The bottom line came below Packaging Corp’s guidance and fell 6% year over year.



Packaging Corp’s sales in the fourth quarter rose 10.1% year over year to $2.36 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion.



Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share in fourth-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. The bottom line increased 2.9% year over year.



Avery Dennison’s total sales moved up 3.9% year over year to $2.27 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS between $2.40 and $2.46 for the first quarter of 2026.



Amcor Plc AMCR reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025) adjusted EPS of 86 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The bottom line grew 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. While the results benefited from gains related to the Berry acquisition, persistent volume declines continued to pressure both revenues and overall profits.



Amcor’s revenues surged 68% year over year to $5.45 billion in the reported quarter. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.