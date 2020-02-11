Markets
Sealed Air Sees 2020 Results Below View

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 for fiscal year 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also expects annual net sales to be in the range of $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion, which represents an increase of 2% to 3% growth as reported and 3% to 4% in constant dollars. Analysts expect revenues of $5.00 billion.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion.

