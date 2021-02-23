Sealed Air Seeks To Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) announced Tuesday a bold new goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. It will continue to invest in technology and collaborate with its partners and suppliers to beat this goal by creating sustainable solutions and innovate to eliminate resource waste.

This announcement follows the company's successful execution of its sustainability strategy and performance against its 2020 goal to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations by 25%. The company far exceeded its 2020 goal by achieving more than a 44% reduction.

The company has committed to ambitious actions to meet the scientifically established threshold necessary to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.