Sealed Air (SEE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sealed Air Corporation SEE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, before the opening bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 79 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 1.3%. The same for revenues is pinned at $1.30 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.29 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unrevised in the past 30 days.

A Sneak Peek at Q3

Sealed Air’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year as well. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sealed Air this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise.



Earnings ESP: Sealed Air has an Earnings ESP of +2.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Key Factors



Sealed Air is likely to have benefited in the December-end quarter from elevated demand for packaging of food, beverage and healthcare products, as well as the e-commerce boom amid the stay-at-home customers owing to the coronavirus-induced crisis. Notably, 64% of the company’s revenues come in from the packaging of protein, foods, fluids and goods for the medical and life-sciences industries, while e-commerce sales contribute around 14%. Further, gains from the company’s acquisitions, including Automated Packaging Systems, AFP and Fagerdala, are likely to get reflected in the quarterly results.



In December 2018, Sealed Air announced a reformation plan — Reinvent SEE Strategy — along with a fresh restructuring program to boost growth and earnings. The strategy is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. Savings from these initiatives are likely to have contributed to the operating margin and thus, are anticipated to get reflected in the fourth-quarter numbers.

However, weak demand in certain end markets and overall impact of the coronavirus pandemic might have dented the company’s quarterly performance.



Segment Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Food Care segment’s fourth-quarter net sales is pegged at $752 million, indicating a decrease of 1.05%, year on year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is pegged at $166 million, suggesting a decline of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Product Care segment’s net sales is pinned at $549 million for the December-end quarter, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is $115 million, calling for a rise of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s traditional packaging solutions, which include Bubble Wrap, standardized mailers, shrink film and void fill, generate around one-third of the Product Care segment’s sales. This part of the segment is bearing the brunt of the market’s shift to automation and the global industrial manufacturing slowdown. Moreover, specialty industrial applications, which include the Instapak platform and integrated fabrication solutions, account for another one-third of Product Care sales, also remain weak, thanks to the bleak industrial demand and the long-standing U.S.-China trade spat. Therefore, product care volume might have declined in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of Sealed Air have gained 2.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.





