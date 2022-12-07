Sealed Air (SEE) to Invest in Highcon to Design New Products

Price PerformanceSealed Air’s shares have lost 18.1% in a year's time compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank and Stocks to ConsiderSealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Hubbell HUBB, Tenaris TS and W.W. Grainger GWW. HUBB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while TS and GWW hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Hubbell’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased 6.1% for 2022. For the ongoing year, the bottom line is estimated to be $10.40, suggesting growth of 29.3% from the previous-year’s level. The HUBB stock has gained 17.4% in the past year. Tenaris has an estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate of 131.5% for the current fiscal year. The earnings per share estimate is currently pegged at $4.33. The estimates have been revised by 5.1% north in the past 60 days. TS has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have gained 56.6% over the past year. Grainger delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. Current-year earnings for GWW are estimated to be $29.31 per share at present, suggesting an estimated growth of 161.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The estimates have moved up by 4.4% in the last 60 days. GWW’s shares have risen 14.3% in the past year.
