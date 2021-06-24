Sealed Air (SEE) Spends $30M to Grow Automated Packaging Systems

Sealed Air Corporation SEE is making capital investments of more than $30 million in a bid to expand its global production capacity and invest in new equipment to fulfill the surging demand for Automated Packaging Systems (APS) Autobag solutions.



The company plans to invest in touchless automation, proprietary digital printing technologies and capacity expansions for APS facilities in Streetsboro and Bedford Heights, OH, and Keyser, WV. These investments are likely to conclude this year. Apart from this, Sealed Air will boost capacity and install new equipment at APS sites in Malvern, the U.K.; Cavite, Philippines; and Qingpu, China.



In 2019, Sealed Air acquired Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-reliability, automated bagging systems. This buyout helped the company strengthen its automated solutions and sustainable packaging offerings, while driving growth and innovation in touchless automation and bagging systems for e-commerce, industrial, and food customers. The company had previously acquired AFP, Inc., which has expanded its protective packaging solutions in the electronics, transportation and industrial markets with custom-engineered applications.



The company is gaining from its reformation plan — Reinvent SEE Strategy. The new strategy is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. One of the most vital aspects of this strategy involves investment in technology and resources focusing on new and existing high-growth markets. The company is on track to realize benefits of around $65 million from Reinvent SEE in 2021.



Sealed Air’s top line is benefiting from solid demand for the packaging of protein, foods, fluids and goods for the medical and life-sciences industries as well as the e-commerce boom amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home restrictions. Also, demand for temperature-assurance packaging solution has been high as it ensures safe and secure distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The company is seeing elevated demand sustainable packaging solutions that maximize food safety, protect goods, reduce waste.



The company projects net sales in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion for 2021. This indicates an improvement of 7-9% as reported and 6-8% in constant dollars from the prior year.

