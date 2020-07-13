Markets
Sealed Air (SEE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.24, changing hands as high as $34.31 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.06 per share, with $45.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.01. The SEE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

