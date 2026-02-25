Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Sealed Air (SEE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating a decline of 4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sealed Air metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Food' to reach $896.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Protective' should come in at $445.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Food' will likely reach $205.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $207.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Protective' of $74.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66.70 million.

Shares of Sealed Air have experienced a change of +0.2% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SEE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

