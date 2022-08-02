Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

Sealed Air Corporation SEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. This compares to our estimate of $1.03 for the quarter. The bottom line figure improved 28% year over year on a favorable price/cost spread.



Including special items, the company delivered net earnings per share of 77 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 71 cents.



Total revenues were up 6.7% year over year to $1,418 million in the reported quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,445 million.



Our estimate for the quarter was $1,460 million. Currency had an unfavorable impact of 4%, while price had a favorable impact of 16.1%. Meanwhile, volumes were down 4.6%.

Sealed Air Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote

Sales in Americas rose 13% year on year, while EMEA and APAC witnessed declines of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Cost and Margins

Cost of sales climbed 6% year over year to $980 million. Gross profit was $438 million, which marked a 9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $401 million. Gross margin expanded to 30.9% from the prior-year quarter’s 30.2%.



The SG&A expenses increased 3.7% from the last-year quarter to $199 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was around $293 million in the quarter, which increased 11.5% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 19.8%, courtesy of favorable price/cost spread, partially negated by lower volumes and elevated operating costs.

Segment Performance

Food: Net sales increased 9% year over year to $806 million. Volumes were down 2%, owing to supply disruptions across all regions, while pricing actions had a favorable impact of 15%. Currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $167.6 million, up 6% from the last year’s quarter, as a positive price/cost spread helped offset higher labor and non-material cost inflation.



Protective: The segment reported net sales of $612 million during the quarter under review, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. The divestiture of Reflectix had an unfavorable impact of 2%, while currency had an unfavorable impact of 4%. Pricing had a positive impact of 17%, while volumes slumped 8% owing to normalizing demand trends in the industrial and fulfillment markets and the impact of the COVID lockdowns in China. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased 18% year over year to $126 million, driven by a favorable price/cost spread, partially offset by lower volumes and labor and non-material inflation.

Financial Updates

Cash flow from operating activities was around $213 million in the first half of 2022 compared with $199 million in the prior-year comparable period. The company paid cash dividends of $60 million in the first six-month period of 2022 and repurchased 3.9 million shares.



As of Jun 30, 2022, Sealed Air’s net debt was $3.4 billion, up from $3.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, the company had $1.4 billion of liquidity available, which comprised $281 million in cash and $1.13 billion of undrawn, committed credit facilities.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, Sealed Air expects net sales between $5.85 billion and $6.05 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.



Adjusted earnings per share is now forecast in the band of $4.05 to $4.20. Sealed Air projects free cash flow to be $510-$550 million for the ongoing year.

Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In a year's time, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 9.3%, compared with the industry’s growth of 4.7%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Greif Inc. GEF, Titan International TWI and MRC Global MRC. All of these stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 37% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17%.



Greif pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. GEF’s shares have risen 17% in the past year.



Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 165% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 43%.



Titan International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.4%, on average. TWI’s shares have soared 101% in a year.



MRC Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 259% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has moved up 24% in the past 60 days.



MRC Global has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 140.8%, on average. MRC’s shares have surged 35% in the past year.





Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.