Sealed Air (SEE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Sealed Air Corporation SEE has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line fell 21% year over year due to lower volumes.



Including special items, the company delivered net earnings per share of 65 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 77 cents.



Total revenues were down 2.6% year over year to $1,381 million in the reported quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,416 million.



Currency had an unfavorable impact of 1.7%, while price had a favorable impact of 2%. Meanwhile, volumes were down 8.2% year over year. Our model predicted currency to have an unfavorable impact of 1% and pricing to favor sales by 1.6%. We predicted volumes to decrease 6.5% year over year. The variance is mainly due to the ongoing destocking in the industrial and fulfillment sectors.



Sales in the APAC (in constant dollars) rose 6% year over year, while sales in the Americas witnessed a decline of 2%. Sales in EMEA were flat year over year.

Sealed Air Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote

Costs and Margins

The cost of sales fell 1.7% year over year to $962 million. The gross profit was $418 million, which marked a 4.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s $438 million. The gross margin contracted to 30.3% from the prior-year quarter’s 30.9%.



SG&A expenses decreased 6.8% from the last-year quarter to $186 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were around $280 million in the quarter, which decreased 4.5% from the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 20.7%, courtesy of lower volumes, partially offset by earnings generated from Liquibox.

Segmental Performance

Food: Net sales increased 9% year over year to $881 million. However, the figure missed our estimate of $904 million. Volumes were flat, while pricing actions had a favorable impact of 3%. We expected volume to be down 1% and pricing to be up 1.9%. Currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact of 3%. Our model predicted currency to negatively impact the segment’s sales by 0.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $191 million, up 14% from the last year’s quarter, owing to gains from the Liquibox acquisition. The reported figure also surpassed our estimate of $188 million.



Protective: The segment reported net sales of $500 million in the quarter under review, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. We expected net sales of $525 million. Currency had an unfavorable impact of 0.4%. Pricing had a positive impact of 1%, while volumes fell 19% due to continued market pressures, and destocking in the industrial and fulfillment sectors.



Our model predicted currency to negatively impact by 1.7%, and price to positively impact by 1.2%. We expected volume to fall 13.8% in the quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 24% year over year to $96 million, driven by lower volumes. We expected adjusted EBITDA to be $105 million.

Financial Updates

Cash used in operating activities was around $7 million in the first half of 2023 against an inflow of $213 million in the prior-year comparable period. The company paid out cash dividends of $60 million in the first six months of 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2023, Sealed Air’s net debt was $4.7 billion, up from $3.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. As of the end of the second quarter of 2023, the company had $1.10 billion of liquidity available, which comprised $285 million in cash and $811 million of undrawn, committed credit facilities.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, Sealed Air expects net sales between $5.40 and $5.60, down from the previously stated $5.85-$6.10 billion. SEE anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of $1.075-$1.125 billion compared with the previously stated $1.25-$1.30 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to be $2.75-$2.95. Previously, the company expected an adjusted EPS of $3.50-$3.80.

Price Performance

In a year, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 9.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE and AGCO Corporation AGCO. WOR and ASTE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and AGCO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 32.8% in the last year.



Astec has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTE’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north in the past 60 days. ASTE’s shares gained 25.1% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO Corporation’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.07. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.4%. AGCO gained 20% in the last year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.