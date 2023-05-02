Sealed Air (SEE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Sealed Air Corporation SEE reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents per share. The bottom line figure slumped 34% year over year mainly due to lower volumes.



Including special items, the company delivered net earnings per share of 44 cents, compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.00.



Total revenues were $1.35 billion in the reported quarter, down 5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. Price had a favorable impact of 3% while volumes were down 9.3%.

Cost and Margins

The cost of sales inched up 0.3% year over year to $944 million. The gross profit was $405 million, which marked a 15% decline from the year-ago quarter. The gross margin contracted to 30% from the prior-year quarter’s 33.6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8% from the last-year quarter to $222 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was around $267 million in the quarter, which declined 18% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8%, compared with the prior-year quarter’s 23.1% due to lower volume and unfavorable foreign currency impact, somewhat offset by the Liquibox acquisition.

Segment Performance

Food: Net sales rose 6% year over year to $853 million. Volumes were down 3%, owing to food retail market declines and the impact from prior supply disruptions. Pricing actions had a favorable impact of 4%. Currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact of 3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $195 million, down 3% from the last year’s quarter, due to lower volumes and unfavorable currency impact. Contribution from the Liquibox acquisition somewhat offset these negatives.

Protective: The segment reported net sales of $496 million during the quarter under review, down 19% from the prior-year quarter. Currency impacted sales by 2%, pricing had a positive impact of 2%, while volumes slumped 18% owing to recessionary pressures in the industrial and fulfillment markets and destocking through the value chain. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA plunged 37% year over year to $80 million mainly due to lower volumes.

Financial Updates

The cash flow from operating activities was around $52 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with $48 million in the first quarter of 2022. The company paid cash dividends of $31 million in the quarter under review and repurchased 1.5 million shares for $80 million.

As of Mar 31, 2023, Sealed Air’s net debt was $4.8 billion, up from $3.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. As of the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company had $1.25 billion of liquidity available, which comprised $303 million in cash and $949 million of undrawn, committed credit facilities.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, Sealed Air expects net sales between $5.85 billion and $6.10 billion. The guidance range indicates an increase of 4% to 8%, which includes the favorable Liquibox acquisition impact of approximately 6% and an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 1%. SEE anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted in the band of $3.50 to $3.80.

Share Price Performance

In a year's time, Sealed Air’s shares have fallen 26.9% compared with the industry’s 5.6% decline.



