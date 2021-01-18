Sealed Air (SEE) Offers Packaging Solutions for COVID-19 Vaccines

Sealed Air Corporation SEE has been playing a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 by providing customers with a wide range of packaging solutions as they prioritize getting the right equipment, test kits, and vaccines across the globe as quickly and safely as possible.



The company’s packaging solutions include custom-fabricated shipping boxes, and automated packaging and bagging systems that enable distribution of medical equipment, face coverings, and test kits. The company has been playing a key role in vaccine distribution and administration by offering a complete range of temperature assurance materials that can be utilized in packaging vials that require a cold supply chain.



In addition, Sealed Air is launching a new innovation called SEALED AIR brand TemPreserve KF that will not only lower total cost of ownership but also provide additional sustainability benefits. TemPreserve KF is a customizable thermal polyurethane packaging, which along with a coolant, helps sustain required temperatures for a specific period of time during transit.



For more than three decades, Sealed Air has produced packaging solutions for the health care industry. It is well equipped to support health care packaging solutions throughout the entire cold chain and logistics cycle, including the last mile of delivery.



The company operates two temperature assurance labs — one in Singapore and the other in Charlotte, NC. These labs focus on design and testing of products that protect temperature-sensitive and perishable items for the life sciences and food industries and have the ability to support customers globally. The company has more than a dozen labs and thermal transport laboratories across its global footprint. It also has 42 testing locations worldwide that design, test, and certify packaging.



The company has been gaining from higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and rise in e-commerce demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, benefits from its Reinvent SEE program is expected to boost earnings. Continuous focus on acquisitions and innovation also remain growth drivers.





The stock has gained 20.9% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s growth of 18.1%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Sealed Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include AGCO Corporation AGCO, Deere & Company DE and Avery Dennison Corporation AVY. While AGCO and Deere flaunt a Zacks Rank #1, Avery carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



AGCO has an estimated earnings growth rate of 21% for the ongoing year. Shares of the company have gained 86% in the six months.



Deere has an expected earnings growth rate of 51% for fiscal 2021. The stock has appreciated 70% in six months’ time.



Avery Dennison has a projected earnings growth rate of 6% for the current year. Over the past six months, the company’s shares have rallied 33%.

