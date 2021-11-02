Sealed Air (SEE) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Raises '21 View

Sealed Air Corporation SEE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line improved 4.8%, year over year.



Including special items, the company delivered net earnings per share of 71 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 85 cents.



Total revenues were up 14% year over year to $1,407 million in the reported quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,383 million.

Cost and Margins

Cost of sales climbed 20.4% year over year to $1,003 million. The gross profit came in at $404 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $405 million. The gross margin contracted to 28.7% from the prior-year quarter’s 32.6%.



The SG&A expenses declined 4.5% to $190 million, year over year. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to $271 million in the quarter, up 4% from the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 21%. The EBITDA margin was impacted by rising material and freight costs, partly offset by lower employee-related expenses and benefits related to an indirect tax recovery in Brazil.

Segment Performance

Food: Net sales jumped 13%, year over year, to $797 million. The company witnessed strong demand for automation andimprovement in food service. The adjusted EBITDA was up 11%, year over year, to $169 million. Volume growth and productivity improvements were offset by negative price/cost related to higher input costs.



Protective: The segment reported net sales of $609 million during the quarter under review, up 14% from the prior-year period on continued demand in the automation and industrial markets. The adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.5% year over year to $103 million.

Financial Updates

Cash flow from operating activities was $378 million in the nine-month period ended on Sep 30, 2021 compared with the year-ago period’s $410 million.



The company paid cash dividends of $86 million during the first nine months of 2021 and repurchased shares worth $329 million.



As of Sep 30, 2021, Sealed Air’s net debt was $3.4 billion, up from $3.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. As of the end of the quarter, the company had $1.5 billion of liquidity available, which comprised $394 million in cash and $1.14 billion of undrawn, committed credit facilities.

2021 Guidance Updated

For 2021, Sealed Air expects net sales of $5.5 billion, indicating an increase of 12% as reported and 11% in constant dollars. Management projected net sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion in its prior guidance. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA to lie between $1.12 billion and $1.14 billion for the current year. The adjusted earnings per share are now anticipated in the band of $3.50 to $3.60. The company had earlier provided a guidance range of $3.45-$3.60. Sealed Air projects free cash flow to be between $520 million and $540 million for the ongoing year.

Share Price Performance

So far this year, Sealed Air’s shares have gained 30.2%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.1%.

