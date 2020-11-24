Markets
Sealed Air Says Christopher Stephens To Succeed James Sullivan As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said Tuesday that Christopher Stephens will join the company as chief financial officer designate, effective January 1, 2021, succeeding current CFO James Sullivan.

For the past eleven years, Stephens has served as SVP and CFO at Barnes Group, a provider of highly engineered products and technologies. Prior to Barnes Group, he held leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, including Honeywell, Boeing Company, Allied Signal and Ingersoll Rand.

Sealed Air noted that current CFO James Sullivan has been in his role with the company since June 2019.

Following the filing of Sealed Air's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, Sullivan will transition to a non-executive advisory role until the end of the first quarter of 2021 and will work alongside Stephens to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.

