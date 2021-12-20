Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Sealed Air's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sealed Air had US$3.77b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$393.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.38b.

How Strong Is Sealed Air's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:SEE Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Sealed Air had liabilities of US$1.93b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.11b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$393.7m as well as receivables valued at US$767.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.87b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sealed Air has a market capitalization of US$9.58b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Sealed Air's debt is 3.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.8 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Sadly, Sealed Air's EBIT actually dropped 2.1% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sealed Air can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Sealed Air produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

While Sealed Air's level of total liabilities makes us cautious about it, its track record of managing its debt, based on its EBITDA, is no better. At least its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us reason to be optimistic. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Sealed Air is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Sealed Air , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

