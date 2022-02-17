Sealed Air Issues FY22 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said, for full year 2022, the company forecasts adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.15. For the full year 2022, SEE expects net sales in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion, or an increase of 5% to 8%. Full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.14 on revenue of $5.77 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We are increasing investments in automation, digital and sustainability to generate attractive returns and drive double-digit EPS growth, while maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Chris Stephens, CFO.

Fourth quarter earnings totaled $180.9 million, or $1.20 per share compared to $142.2 million, or $0.91 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $167.9 million or $1.12 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.53 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

