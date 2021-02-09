Sealed Air Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) announced, for fiscal 2021, the company forecasts adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.40. Sealed Air expects net sales in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion, which represents an increase of 4.5% to 6.5% growth as reported and 2.5% to 4.5% in constant dollars. Free cash flow in 2021 is expected to be $500 million to $550 million.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $0.89 compared to $0.78, a year ago. Net sales were $1.3 billion, up 3% as reported.

