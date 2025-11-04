Sealed Air Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line increased 10.1% year over year on improved operating leverage.

Including special items, the company delivered EPS from continuing operations of $1.26 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 61 cents.

Sealed Air Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sealed Air Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sealed Air Corporation Quote

Sealed Air’s Sales Dip Y/Y

Total sales were $1.35 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. The figure rose 0.5% year over year.

Pricing had unfavorable impacts of 1%. Volumes declined 1% year over year. Our model predicted an unfavorable impact of 0.4% from pricing and a year-over-year volume decline of 2.9%.

SEE’s Q3 Gross Margins Dip Y/Y

The cost of sales inched up 0.8% year over year to $951 million. The gross profit was $400 million, which marked a 0.3% dip from the year-ago quarter’s $401 million. The gross margin was 29.6%, a marginal contraction from the year-ago quarter’s 29.8%.

SG&A expenses were $175 million, down 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $287.5 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago period. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.3%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 20.5%.

Sealed Air’s Segment Performances in Q3

Food: Net sales increased 1% year over year to $910 million. The figure surpassed our estimate of $879 million.

Pricing actions had a favorable impact of 1%, while volumes declined 1%, reflecting softness in the North America market. Foreign currency had a favorable impact of 1%. We expected volume to slip 3% and pricing to inch up 0.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was around $215 million, up 4% from the last-year quarter, aided by productivity benefits and cost reductions. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $207 million.

Protective: The segment reported net sales of $442 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected net sales to be $433 million.

Pricing had a negative impact of 1% and volumes fell 2% year over year due to the ongoing weakness in industrial portfolios. We expected a volume decline of 2.9% and an unfavorable pricing impact of 1.9%.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased 3% year over year to $75 million, driven by productivity benefits and cost reductions. We expected adjusted EBITDA to be $70 million.

SEE’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

Cash flow generated from operating activities was around $334 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $484 million in the year-ago period.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Sealed Air’s total debt was $4.17 billion compared with $4.40 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had $1.3 billion in liquidity available, which comprised $282 million in cash and $994 million in undrawn, committed credit facilities.

Sealed Air Updates 2025 Guidance

SEE expects net sales of $5.275-$5.325 billion. This compares to the previously provided guidance of $5.10-$5.50 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $1.120-$1.140 billion for 2025, updated from the prior mentioned $1.075-$1.175 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $3.25-$3.35, increased from the previously stated $2.90-$3.30. The free cash flow for the year is expected to be $350-$450 million.

SEE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Sealed Air’s shares have lost 4% compared with the industry’s 34.6% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sealed Air’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did SEE’s Industry Peers Fare in Q3?

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 in the third quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 4%.

The bottom line, however, increased 3% year over year, supported by higher prices and mix in both segments, along with lower fiber costs and maintenance outage expenses. Packaging Corp’s sales in the third quarter grew 6% year over year to $2.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion.

Sonoco Products Co. (SON) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.92 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. The bottom line improved 29% from the prior-year quarter.

Sonoco’s net sales were $2.131 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.128 billion. The top line improved 57.3% year over year on gains from the Eviosys acquisition and the implementation of price increases. The figure excludes the results of discontinued operations.

Ball Corporation (BALL) reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 12% from the prior-year quarter.

BALL’s net sales were $3.38 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. The top line improved 9.7% year over year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonoco Products Company (SON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.