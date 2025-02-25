News & Insights

Stocks
SEE

SEALED AIR Earnings Results: $SEE Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 25, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SEALED AIR ($SEE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,372,800,000, beating estimates of $1,370,382,039 by $2,417,961.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SEE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SEALED AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of SEALED AIR stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,754,395 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,181,182
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,549,184 shares (+69.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,408,894
  • HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,174,227 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,724,099
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,081,848 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,598,917
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 920,000 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,123,600
  • SWEDBANK AB added 846,882 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,650,018
  • APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 828,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,089,469

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SEALED AIR Government Contracts

We have seen $73,370 of award payments to $SEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.