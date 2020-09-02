Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.26, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $40.26, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.81 and a 135.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLES with an increase of 24.21% over the last 100 days. RTM has the highest percent weighting of SEE at 4.15%.

