Dividends
SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.26, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $40.26, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.81 and a 135.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SEE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
  • Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLES with an increase of 24.21% over the last 100 days. RTM has the highest percent weighting of SEE at 4.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SEE

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    23 hours ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular