Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $43.62, representing a -8.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.90 and a 155.69% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.92%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

