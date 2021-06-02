Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.84, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $57.84, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.97 and a 97% increase over the 52 week low of $29.36.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.99%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 19.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SEE at 3.94%.

