Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.1, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $46.1, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.23 and a 170.22% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.53%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.