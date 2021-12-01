Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.12, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $62.12, representing a -6.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.68 and a 48.68% increase over the 52 week low of $41.78.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.77%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 1.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SEE at 3.81%.

