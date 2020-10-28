Markets
Sealed Air Corp. Raises FY20 Sales, Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said it now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS to be approximately $3.05. This is compared to previous guidance of $2.85 to $2.95. Net sales are now projected to be approximately $4.85 billion, compared to previous sales guidance of $4.725 billion to $4.775 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.93 on revenue of $4.78 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.82 compared to $0.64, prior year. Net sales were $1.2 billion, up 2% as reported. Net sales rose 3% on a constant dollar basis.

Shares of Sealed Air Corp. were up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

